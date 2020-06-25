Ten Pin Fun Center Reopening June 29

Next week will be a happy one for the owners and bowlers at Ten Pin Fun Center in Turlock, Calif., which will reopen after being closed since March on Monday, June 29.

According to the Turlock Journal, the fun center – first opened in May 2019 – shut down in mid-March and had to lay off a majority of its 130 employees. General manager Mike Eggert said Ten Pin will only be bringing back 65% of staff as they reopen.

“Our numbers were very strong and attendance was increasing 10-12% each month since opening (in 2019),” Eggert said. “Our strongest month was December thanks to the holidays and Christmas parties, and then going into this year January and February were almost better than December. All of the data and information we had available said that we were just exceeding expectations with revenue, and then this happened.”

Under the state’s social distancing guidelines, Ten Pin Fun Center will cut its lanes from 34 to 17 and other health and safety regulations will be implemented. Learn more about the biz at www.facebook.com/tenpinfun.