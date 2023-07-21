TEEG’s Timezone, Play ‘N’ Learn Open

Timezone opened a location July 1 in Whangārei, New Zealand, bringing brand-new virtual reality experiences and classics like Pac-Man together under the same roof.

The massive Timezone brand has also recently expanded a venue of theirs in Indonesia with what they say is the country’s first laser tag arena – fit for up to 24 players – at the Summarecon Mall Serpong. The expansion also includes an updated arcade.

TEEG’s Play ‘N’ Learn facility in Chennai, India, also recently opened, offering a “safe and engaging environment where children can unleash their creativity and imagination.” Visit www.teeg.com for additional details.