TEEG’s Timezone Opens in Auckland

The Entertainment and Education Group’s latest Timezone venue recently opened in Auckland, New Zealand’s Newmarket district. It’s the fourth new venue TEEG has opened in the country in the last year. They have plans for another four set to open in late 2020.

The 2-story, nearly 13,000-sq.-ft. facility has a mix of classic arcade games, brand-new virtual reality attractions, laser tag and New Zealand’s very first Spin Zone Bumper Cars, according to the company.

“We were thrilled to see Auckland families come out in support of the new Timezone and the sheer joy and excitement on the faces of all the kids was plain to see,” said Belinda Falzon, TEEG’s New Zealand COO. “It’s been a hard few months for Kiwi families and by providing a safe and exciting entertainment hub for kids, we know Timezone is going to be a place where these families can, once again, create long-lasting memories together.”

Added the group’s CEO Sonaal Chopra: “I couldn’t be prouder to see the growth and success of TEEG in New Zealand. We are confident from the guest feedback and results so far that New Zealand will continue to be an important part of the global growth strategy.” Learn more at www.teeg.com and www.timezonegames.com.