TEEG to Open Dual-Branded Timezone & Zone Bowling

The Entertainment and Education Group will open a combined Timezone & Zone Bowling venue on June 15 in Adelaide, according to the company. It’ll be located on the first level of Westfield Tea Tree Plaza and occupy six times the space of the current Time Zone at the mall.

“The overwhelming success of the original Timezone Tea Tree Plaza venue has made it clear that the community of Adelaide demands fun, accessible experiences, so we’re turning up the entertainment dial to 11,” said Kane Fong, general manager of Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia.

“This new dual-branded Timezone & Zone Bowling is perfectly positioned to become the go-to entertainment spot for families and friends seeking thrills in Adelaide, and we can’t wait to welcome them to this impressive new space.”

