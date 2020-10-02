TEEG Set to Open Singapore’s Largest Indoor Amusement Center

A leading FEC operator in the region, The Entertainment & Education Group is ready to open its 15th and largest Timezone venue at Singapore’s Westgate Mall in December.

The new venue is 50% larger than Vivocity, their first flagship venue in the country, coming in at around 17,000 sq. ft.

In other company news, TEEG also just opened up Zone Bowling Botany in Auckland, New Zealand, which also includes a Timezone venue inside. They opened their doors on Sept. 18. It’s the second dual-branded Zone Bowling-Timezone in the country. Learn more at www.teeg.com.