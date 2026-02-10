TEEG Gets Brass Ring for Best Training Program

The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) was awarded an IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Best Training for its Guest U-Connect training program. The program is rolled out across its brands, including Timezone, Zone Bowling, Kingpin and Play ‘N’ Learn.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition from IAAPA,” said Belinda Falzon, the group chief people officer at TEEG. “Guest U-Connect meets our teams where they are, giving them the confidence and practical skills to feel comfortable starting conversations and creating meaningful guest interactions. With more than 6,500 (75%) of our team identifying as Gen Z, the program reflects how our people learn and connect. This recognition is a credit to our Learning and Development team, who designed the program, and to our Fun Squad teams in venues who bring it to life every day.”

The program was recognized for its “innovative use of TikTok-style video content delivered in the flow of work.”