TEEG Appoints New Play ‘N’ Learn COO

The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG) has chosen Ashleigh Potts as the new chief operating officer of their Play ‘N’ Learn brand.

She brings more than 17 years of experience in the entertainment, retail and consumer marketing sectors and was most recently vice president of sales and marketing at Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment. In her new role as COO of Play ‘N’ Learn, she’ll drive strategic growth for the rapidly-expanding chain of indoor playgrounds and cafés.

“Ashleigh’s deep expertise in family entertainment, experiential retail, and data-led growth strategy makes her an exceptional fit for Play ‘N’ Learn,” said CEO Sonaal Chopra. She brings both the creative flair and commercial acumen needed to scale this brand across Asia while keeping our guest experience truly best-in-class.”