Taroko Sports FEC Adds Fourth Location

The baseball-themed Taroko Sports FEC was recently completed in San Antonio, Texas. It’s the fourth such location in the U.S., all of which use Intercard technology. The company’s Austin Lacy handled the most recent installation.

At 31,000 sq. ft., the San Antonio venue is the largest U.S. location for Taroko Sports. They have batting cages, pitching mounds and HitTrax swing suites, plus mini bowling and an arcade with more than 100 games. There are also party suites available.

The Intercard system in place consists of 180 readers and four kiosks, which operate the baseball attractions as well as the bowling and arcade.

Learn more at www.tarokosports.com and www.intercardinc.com.