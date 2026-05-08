Taroko Sports Expanding U.S. Footprint

Taroko Sports, a sports and entertainment venue based in Taiwan, is developing its largest American venue. KSAT reported that San Antonio, Texas, will soon be home to the 31,000-sq.-ft. center.

There will be bowling and arcade games, batting cages, pitching mounds and HitTrax swing suites.

The company also operates venues in Katy, Texas (its first U.S. facility) and Mesa and Chandler, both in Arizona. “Since we made the jump to the U.S., San Antonio has always been a spot we wanted to tap into,” said Taroko USA’s Paul Ponzio.

Learn more at www.tarokosports.com.