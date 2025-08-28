Tap In Opening Soon

A new golf entertainment venue called Tap In will open Sept. 4 in the Lower South End neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, Axios reported.
The owner is Miller Safrit, a longtime creative producer at ESPN, who said the facility will cater to everyone – not only golf enthusiasts. “What we want to introduce here is the opportunity for entertainment, an opportunity for maybe someone new to golf and personalization for our visitors,” he said.
The 10,000-sq.-ft. facility will have a social putting green at the center of the space that’ll be surrounded by 10 swing bays. Eight of the golf bays will offer the option to play both PGA and fantasy courses; the other two feature VR headsets and offer additional virtual courses.