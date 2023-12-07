Tap In Golf Bar Opening Dec. 21

The second location of Tap In Golf Bar will have a grand opening on Dec. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The company’s first location opened in nearby Sussex in January 2022.

Tap In Golf Bar is a sports bar with indoor golf simulators, which are designed to mimic real-world golf and cater to all skill levels. A 12-week league is also available to those interested in competitive play; it begins on Jan. 8 at both locations.

The new location is 6,500 sq. ft. and features eight simulators – a bit more than the original location’s six. Lori Flora, who owns the biz with her husband Bret and business partners Jill and Travis Kennicker, also noted there will be live music.

Learn more at www.tapingolfbar.com.