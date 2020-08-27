Tampa Laser Tag Venue Q-Zar Closing Tomorrow

Q-Zar, a laser tag venue in Tampa, Fla., will shut down tomorrow, Aug. 29, and co-owner Brad Cohen said he will be selling off the equipment. According to CL Tampa, the 25-year-old business has “complete laser tag systems, spare parts, tables, chairs, signage, restaurant items and much more” available.

Cohen said some things, like Q-Zar’s multi-panel indoor mural, will head to the Laser Tag Museum in Louisville, Ky. For its final day, Q-Zar is partying like it’s 1995 – offering $7 laser tag games.

See more of what’s for sale at www.qzartampa.com.