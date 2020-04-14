Tampa Arcade Rentals From Lowry Parcade

Lowry Parcade, an arcade bar in Tampa, Fla., has been forced to reinvent itself like so many other businesses. They’ve decided to rent out pinball machines and arcade games and are also doing curbside pickup on beer, according to CL Tampa.

Pinball machines are available for about $125 a week and video games from $79 a week with better rates for monthly renters (ranging from about $149-$399). Visit www.lowryparcade.com to see everything that’s available. (They even have some 4-player units like The Simpsons for the whole family!)