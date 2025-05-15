Tammy Snodgrass Now President of NCCOA

Following their recent annual meeting, held May 9 at Operators Distributing in Archdale, the North Carolina Coin Operators Assn. has a new president – Tammy Snodgrass. She takes over for Jeff Douglas, who’s led the association for the past three years and was on the board for six years.

“It’s been an honor and a pleasure to lead the organization, and I couldn’t have done it without the help of our board members,” Douglas said.

He noted that roughly 120 people showed up for the annual meeting, lunch and auction. Among them were state Senators Amy Galey and Todd Johnson and the association’s lobbyist Zach Almond.

In addition to the legislative discussions and other board business, NCCOA gave out awards in recognition of “distinguished leadership, dedication and service to the industry.” It was their second year handing out the awards, which this year went to Fred Ivey (Ivey Promotions), Joe Gumeny (Betson Imperial Parts), Jim Brewer (Brewer Amusement), and Rick Ruppe (R&R Amusement).