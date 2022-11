The team at Talon Simulations has been working on new developments to its simulator solutions and said they can’t wait to show them off at booth #2989.

At IAAPA Expo, they’ll be demoing updates to the Talon Vortex Arcade Simulator “and a brand-new advanced simulator that you will have to see to believe,” the company touted.

Click here to see a video of the simulator in action, and visit www.talonsimulations.com for more information.