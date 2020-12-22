Take Two: Air Insanity Reopening Dec. 26

Air Insanity, a trampoline park in Rochester, Minn., was forced to close for a second time in November but has set Dec. 26 as their latest reopening date.

“It’s the hardest thing because as a business owner, you care so deeply about the people in this community and since the beginning, we’ve been under fire,” explained Katrina Pulham, who owns the business with her husband Scott Pulham. “We get attacked left and right, get told we only care about profits over lives, and it’s really hard.”

Pulham told KIMT that she has family members working at Mayo Clinic putting their lives on the line to fight the virus, but feels business owners can’t survive staying closed any longer or with limitations.

“We don’t have carryout. We don’t have any other options for revenue,” she said. “We don’t have anything, but still have all the same bills to pay.” The trampoline park will not have any birthday parties when it reopens, and reservations will be required. Learn more at www.airinsanity.com.