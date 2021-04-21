Taito’s Puzzle Bobble Heading to Virtual Reality

Partnering with original game creator Taito, the VR studio Survios has brought Puzzle Bobble into their virtual world. First called Bubble Bobble in arcades back in 1986, the game is known for its “cheerful design, timeless gameplay and adorable characters.”

The new game – Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey – delivers a first-person player perspective with 100 three-dimensional levels of bubble-bursting action, according to GameFreaks365.

Like the original games, you aim, match and burst bubbles in the simple gameplay to advance through the island environments and master each level. Coins and power-ups are part of the game, too. The game will be available on Oculus Quest and Quest 2 on May 20.