Taito Brings Classic Games to Nintendo Switch

Taito Milestones 4 recently released on the mobile video game console Nintendo Switch, Vice reported. It’s the fourth such bundle of classic arcade games to be available on the Switch.

Taito, along with Clear River Games, have collaborated on the releases since 2022.

The most recent games to hit the platform are Arkanoid, Bonzee Adventure, Cameltry, Don Doko Don, Field Day, Kuri Kinton, Ninja Kids, Syvalion, Typhoon Gal and Water Ski. Among earlier games as part of the Taito Milestones series were Alpine Ski, The Legend of Kage, Qix and Bubble Bobble.