Tag 4 A Cause Raises $2,500

Laser tag players at The Fun Warehouse in Syracuse, New York, recently raised more than $2,500 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association’s Central New York Chapter in the latest Tag 4 A Cause event.

“The laser tag community has made a tremendous difference and demonstrated the kind of impact we can all make together as we support important causes like the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Tag 4 A Cause coordinator Laurie Jean Britton.

She said this event, hosted during the player-organized Laserforce Internationals tournament, was the largest Tag 4 A Cause yet.

Britton can be reached via her website, www.tiviachickloveslasertag.com.