Tag 4 A Cause Raises $1K for Alzheimer’s Assn.

Laser tag players from coast to coast raised more than $1,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association during the first Tag 4 A Cause effort to host events on both sides of the country.

Organized by laser tag blogger/podcaster Laurie Jean Britton (TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com), events were coordinated at The Fun Warehouse in Camillus, New York, and Ultrazone Portland in Oregon.

“There are many ways that laser tag operators can get creative to engage their existing base, grow interest from the community and also help important causes that they choose to support,” Britton explained. “Helping the Alzheimer’s Association to raise funds while having a great time playing laser tag is a win-win for all involved.”