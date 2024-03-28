Tag 4 A Cause Raises $1,400

Laser tag blogger and podcaster Laurie Jean Britton (aka Tiviachick) recently organized a fundraiser called Tag 4 A Cause at Battle Blast Laser Tag in Las Vegas.

The event was intended to promote fun, fitness and fundraising through laser tag, and some $1,400 in donations were collected for A Path 4 Paws, a Vegas-based dog rescue organization.

“Laser tag is a great way to engage players of all ages in healthy competition while also enjoying other benefits such as fitness, social interaction and team building,” Britton explained. “Incorporating an opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a game of laser tag makes the experience even more worthwhile. For this event we were delighted that Tag 4 A Cause became a chance to Tag 4 The Paws!”