Tag 4 A Cause Laser Tag Raises Money for Alzheimer’s Association

A successful “Tag 4 A Cause” event was held recently at Battle Blast Laser Tag in Las Vegas to promote fun, fitness and fundraising through laser tag. This fundraiser resulted in over $2,200 in donations for The Longest Day in support of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Coordinated by laser tag blogger and podcaster Laurie Jean Britton (TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com), participants were invited to donate to the cause and receive a laser tag 5K medal as thanks, which also gave them an opportunity to compete for the coveted Golden Phaser high-score trophy during the laser tag games played during the event.

Britton (also known as Tivia in the laser tag community) has been coordinating Tag 4 A Cause events quarterly since the end of 2020 by using her laser tag blog as a way to spotlight different charitable causes. Originally started as a virtual fundraiser on the heels of the pandemic, it has evolved into an opportunity to raise awareness for a different cause each quarter. She now ties this in with personal visits to laser tag arenas throughout the country to host “Tag 4 A Cause” fundraiser nights like the one held at Battle Blast on March 29.

The event drew attendance from the local Las Vegas community as well as participants from across several states as it took place to coincide with the dates of the Laser Tag Convention. Brett Roemmich of Utah was the winner of the Golden Phaser trophy for his high score of the night.

Britton said, “Laser tag is a wonderful way for players of all ages to engage in healthy competition while enjoying other benefits such as fitness, social interaction and team building. Adding an opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying a laser tag game makes the experience even better. I am delighted to be able to coordinate “Tag 4 A Cause” nights to raise awareness and donations for causes I believe in, all while connecting with laser tag players and operators with ways that they can help make a difference.”

Added Zone Laser Tag’s Erik Guthrie, who also curates both the Laser Tag Museum and Laser Tag Convention, “The laser tag industry is proud of ‘Tivia Chick’ for raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease as well as laser tag.”