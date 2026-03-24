Tag 4 A Cause Benefits Domestic Violence Hotline

A Tag 4 A Cause night was recently held at Lazertag Extreme in Simi Valley, California, to benefit the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Laser tag players of all ages joined, making donations directly to the cause and enjoying special format laser tag games. There was also a high-score trophy challenge throughout the event.

“Events like this are a great way to raise financial donations, but also to help raise community awareness for an important cause,” said organizer Laurie Jean Britton of TiviachickLovesLaserTag.com. “Laser tag players can make a real difference while enjoying the game they love.”