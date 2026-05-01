TAAPE 2026 in October

The Thailand Amusement & Attraction Park Expo (TAAPE) is scheduled for Oct. 29-31 at the Impact Exhibition & Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

TAAPE organizers reported that confirmed exhibitors include Intercard, Semnox, Wibit Sports, MacroMos Group, WAHLAP, UNIS, JINMA Rides, Auto Rennen, Ramayana Water Park, ECHO GAME, Family Amusement, HHM, KID-D, Family of Childhood, SUNGNAN, Sunzee and “many more leading companies in the global amusement industry.”