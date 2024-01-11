TAAPE 2024 Set for September

The Thailand Amusement & Attraction Parks Expo (TAAPE) 2024 is officially ready to roll from Sept. 3-5. The organizing committee recently extended their early bird rate to Jan. 31.

Organizers recently shared that Thailand is still recovering from the pandemic, noting that the country received annually 40 million visitors prior to Covid but only 11 million in the first half of 2023.

“Industry experts say it will likely take until 2025 for Thailand’s tourist industry to fully rebound,” they said. Click here for exhibitor registration and visit www.taapeexpo.com for more information.