The Thailand Amusement & Attraction Parks Expo (TAAPE) will be held Sept. 3-5 this year in Bangkok. Organizers say it’s a must-attend for attraction operators looking to enter the Southeast Asian market.

Held at the Impact Exhibition Center, more than 160 exhibitors from nearly two dozen countries are expected to be at the show.

For registration and additional information, head to www.taapeexpo.com.