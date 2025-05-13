SynthesisVR Expands Library Through SpringboardVR

The latest Inside VR newsletter from The VR Collective’s Bob Cooney brought to readers news that SynthesisVR is expanding its library by adding two popular experiences that were previously exclusive to SpringboardVR – Metro Awakening and Maestro.

SynthesisVR recently acquired SpringboardVR from Vertigo Games.

The VR Collective says that “the merger of these two platforms has created a comprehensive ecosystem that benefits operators in several ways,” including wider content access, easier management and greater reach.

There is a lot more to explore in the current Inside VR newsletter, such as “Will VR Ever Replace Laser Tag?” and new developments at an Irish VR arcade/escape room. You can also learn more about Metro Awakening and Maestro. Read more