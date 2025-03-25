Switch ‘N’ Shoot Debuts in Kentucky Arcade

The indie arcade game Switch ‘N’ Shoot is coming soon to the commonwealth of Kentucky – courtesy of Wilcox Arcade. Developed by DSM Arcade, this one-button space shooter arrived at Know-a-Guy in Murray on March 22, as part of the Wilcox Arcade route, ran by RePlay columnist Dustin Wilcox.

Along with it came a launch event where the first 25 paying players each received a 1” Wilcox Arcade pin. The first player to earn 300 in-game points took home a Wilcox Arcade trucker hat.

“It feels good to get another indie game in my old Kentucky home,” Wilcox said. “If I’m the only guy gutsy enough to do this, I might as well go full throttle by bringing even more indie games down South in the future.”

This particular version of Switch ‘N’ Shoot is a “cabaret” – all the more exclusive considering only two exist in the entire world. Wilcox opted for this miniature model as a cost-saving measure after receiving the offer from DSM Arcade.

Click here to learn more or visit www.wilcoxarcade.com.