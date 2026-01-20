Swing 365 Growing in OKC

A 24/7 golf simulator club called Swing 365 recently opened up a second location in Oklahoma City. The local owner, Tommy Loeffler, reported that they’ve had a total of 300 unique members join.

The memberships on offer are month to month, so members are free to hop in and out, assuming there’s availability.

“We have members of all skill levels,” Loeffler explained. “Some members are practicing for amateur tournaments – some are true golf beginners. I even helped one person open and unwrap their very first set of clubs inside the facility.”

The brand has franchise locations all over the country. Learn more at www.swing365golf.com.