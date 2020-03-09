SUZOHAPP to Show Latest Technology

With its more than 50,000 gaming, amusement and other products, SUZOHAPP will be exhibiting at Amusement Expo Booth #1038 this week.

The company said they’ll feature customer favorites and new offerings like their BilliardPro line, which has hundreds of products from cues to cloth to lighting, and the new drop-in replacement E-PRL electronic reprogrammable lock, which enables remote authorization traceability and the benefit of never again needing to change locks when a key is lost, or an employee is fired.

The company will also highlight its partnerships with Nanoptix, Custom S.P.a. and Newland. More information is at www.na.suzohapp.com.