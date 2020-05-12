SUZOHAPP Launches PPE Line for Reopening

The technology company SUZOHAPP has created a new line of products aimed at helping amusement centers and casinos meet new regulations so they can reopen and operate safely.

Called the Personal Protection Line, a key component is their face-detection thermometer module. “This tablet-styledevice will signal an alarm in less than a second if it senses an abnormal temperature,” the company said. Many facilities that reopen as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted have implemented such protocols.

Other products from the line include disposable masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, hand wipes, sanitizing equipment, social distancing stanchions and more. Go to www.suzohapp.com for more information.