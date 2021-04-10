Surveys Show People Are Getting Comfortable Going Out

“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter,” says out-of-home entertainment expert Randy White. In a recent blog post, he detailed surveys that showed an increasing number of adults in the U.S. are comfortable going out to eat, going to the movies, going to an amusement park and more.

According to the survey, comfort for attending an amusement park is at an all-time pandemic high of 33%. That’s good news for California operators who were allowed to open parks starting this month (including Disneyland, which will open April 30).

People are most comfortable going out to dine – 50% of them said so compared to 31% comfortable going to the movies and 24% comfortable going to a concert. All the numbers are significantly up from last August, when the surveys began.