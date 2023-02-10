Surge Entertainment Adding Another Alabama Location

The entertainment center chain Surge, co-owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, recently added a “coming soon” sticker to Mobile on its website, indicating a third Alabama location is in the works. Their other Alabama locations are in Opelika and Homewood.

According to AL.com, local outlets have reported that the center will be inside a vacant spot at the Bel Air Mall.

Surge’s entertainment centers and adventure parks offer a different slate of attractions, but generally include laser tag, ropes courses, bowling, trampoline parks and more. Additional info is available at www.surgefun.com.