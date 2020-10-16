Surge Adventure Park Opens in Virginia Mall

Co-owned by NFL quarterback Drew Brees, Surge Adventure Park recently opened at the Regency Square Mall in Richmond, Va. The indoor trampoline park takes up 42,000 sq. ft. of the mall’s former Macy’s location and is the first of a slate of new anchor tenants replacing former department stores, according to Richmond Biz Sense.

Surge offers trampolines, an arcade, dodgeball and other activities, and has about a dozen locations around the country. The new location in Richmond opened at 50% capacity.

“It’s part of our transformation toward experiences and becoming a place for families and kids to do things the traditional mall setting isn’t conducive to,” said Steven Bonniville, president of Broad Sky Management, which manages Regency for owners Rebkee Co. and Thalhimer Realty Partners. Learn more at www.surgefun.com.