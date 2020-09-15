Supreme Brand to Make Mortal Kombat Cabinet

The fall/holiday 2020 catalog from Supreme includes a Mortal Kombat cabinet that includes the title game, Mortal Kombat II and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.

The recreation, according to Dual Shockers, is a three-fourths sized version of the original cabinet (with an optional riser that can be put under it). It features a 17-inch LCD screen and two sets of controls to allow for 2-player games.

This is Supreme’s first arcade cabinet, but they’ve done other high-end collectibles relating to the coin-op industry before – partnering in 2018 with Stern Pinball to create its own vintage-looking machine. More information will be available in the company’s catalog, at www.supremenewyork.com.