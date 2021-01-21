Superior Entertainment Center Open in Michigan at 25% Capacity

Bowling lanes are open at Michigan’s Superior Entertainment Center in the Upper Peninsula city of Marquette. The facility is required to run at 25% capacity, among other Covid-based guidelines.

“Now you have to wear a mask at all times inside the building – even when you’re bowling, any time you’re at your table, going to the bathroom, anything,” said manager Kayla Miller.

According to WLUC, employees also sanitize equipment and tables between guest groups to “ensure a safe and fun experience” and marked walkways direct traffic flow to maintain social distancing. Food and beverage is not allowed at this time.

“The arcade is open by reservation only right now,” Miller explained, “So if you want to use that, you’ve got to call ahead.” They also have an online reservation system, which you can reach at www.wingsandbowling.com. Shortened days and hours are also in place. The business is open Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from noon-9 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m.