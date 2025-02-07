Trending
Super Rad Retro Lounge Opening This Summer

Steve Olson, a competitive air hockey player and multi-location gym owner in Raleigh, N.C., is planning to open a retro arcade bar in the city’s downtown this summer, according to The News & Observer. 

Called Super Rad Retro Lounge, the 2,300-sq.-ft. space is set to open in June with more than 20 classic arcade games, 10 pinball machines, two air hockey tables, a pool table and more.  

Some of the games that’ll be a part of the arcade include Centipede, Donkey Kong, Defender, Ms. Pac-Man and Dig Dug. On the pinball side, look for Dirty Harry, Maverick, Austin Powers and Lethal Weapon 3.  

Visit www.superradretrolounge.com to stay up to date on their opening.  

