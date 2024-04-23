Super Rad Arcade Bar Opening in Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia’s first arcade bar is set to open April 26, reports the new business on their Instagram. Called Super Rad Arcade Bar, according to WSET, it’s a two-story space that will feature more than 50 arcade games.

Classics like Ms. Pac-Man lead the charge and they’ll also have some pinballs. “Everywhere else has stuff like this,” said Calvin Hoskins, who co-owns the business along with Cullen Jennings. “Lynchburg finally needs to have something like this.”

Added Jennings: “Downtown has a lot of restaurants, a lot of bars, but not a lot of hang-out entertainment. You’ve got your favorite place but what’re you gonna do? Here you’re trying to do something that’s gonna be fun, nostalgic and keep everybody in here and having a good time all night.”