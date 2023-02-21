Super Nintendo World Opens at Universal Hollywood

Super Nintendo World recently opened at Universal Studios Hollywood, according to CNBC. Nearly a decade in the making, the general public got a chance to experience the World for the first time on Feb. 17.

Super Nintendo World features an augmented reality Mario Kart ride, a Toad-inspired restaurant and a merch hub filled with shirts, hats, plush and the like. Meet and greets with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach are also available for the kiddos and the young at heart.

The park opens a couple months ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, set to hit theaters on April 7.