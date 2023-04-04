Super Mario Bros. Movie Hits Theaters Today

The Super Mario Bros. Movie , a new, big-screen adventure starring one of pop culture’s most prominent plumbers of the past four decades is headed to theaters thanks to a collaboration between global entertainment brands Nintendo and Illumination (creator of Despicable Me, Minions, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets franchises).

Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the animated movie invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi.

With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a comedic cast of voice actors, including Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, plus a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years.

