Sunrise Association’s Carnivals Coming Up

The AAMCF, AAMA’s Charitable Foundation, has once again partnered with Sunrise Association to “bring smiles and unforgettable experiences to children with cancer and their siblings.”

Sunrise is hosting three of their Sunrise Carnivals with the first due up July 15 in Philadelphia. There will also be another one on July 30 in Chicago (Lake Zurich) and one on Long Island on Aug. 11.

You can click here to volunteer or supply games, equipment and merchandise for the Sunrise Carnival’s arcade in whichever city you’d like.

More details are available by emailing Tina Schwartz at [email protected].