Summer Snapshots from Industry Friends

They say the best ships are friendships…and they run deep in this industry. While there’s nothing “newsy” in these briefs, it’s exactly this kind of non-news that highlights our industry’s secret sauce: relationships.

First, Tony Orozco (Player One) wrote in about how he and his wife Gwen recently had a chance to hang out on their boat – the “USS Tony O” – with longtime pals from the C.A. Robinson & Co. days, Dan Walsh and his wife Sharon, and Kirk Muraoka and his wife Terry. Tony, Dan and Kirk have known each other over 50 years, working alongside each other at the Los Angeles distributorship for nearly 40 years before it shuttered. Tony said, “It’s always a joyful blessing to get together with our wives and catch up. We make it a point to meet at least two or three times a year to keep those bonds as strong as ever.”

Then there’s Venco Business Systems’ John Newberry who recently welcomed TouchTunes’ Chuck West and his wife Debi at his Virginia home for dinner. “I’ve known John for over 30 years, and he’s asked me to stop by many times,” Chuck said. “So, my wife and I made it a point to get up to his section of the world.

“We were greeted with smiles and plenty of food,” he continued. “John and his guests made us feel right at home. We were given an explanation of how his home was developed and the history behind it. And, we spoke of family and friends and those no longer with us.”

John also filled them in on his daughter Katie’s unique boutique in Roanoke – Gypsy Palooza – so the couple made a point of stopping there on their journey, too. “A good time was had by all and a friendship of 30-plus years and many miles continues,” Chuck said.

Pictured are Chuck and John and a TouchTunes jukebox John keeps outside. He said, “It runs 24/7 and plays great music outside. The deer, bear and racoons enjoy it.”

Of his friend, John added, “Chuck is a great person and has always helped our company.”