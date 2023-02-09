Summer Music Fest Featuring Retro Arcade

In Between Days Music Festival, which will be held in Quincy, Mass., from Aug. 19-20, will have a retro arcade there presented by nearby Bit Bar Salem.

“We are so excited that In Between Days is expanding to two days for 2023,” said festival founder Alex Magleby. “After great feedback following our first year, our lineup has grown exponentially and is stacked with two stages of great local and global musical talent, our new vintage marketplace will feature everything from thrifting to vinyl and the retro arcade will double in size.”

According to Live for Live Music, the festival lineup includes artists such as Modest Mouse, Trampled By Turtles, Lord Huron, Metric and Sunny Day Real Estate.