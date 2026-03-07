Subsoccer Inks Deal with Sega Amusements

Subsoccer Ltd. recently entered into a distribution agreement with Sega Amusements International. Under the deal, their Subsoccer Arcade game will be distributed to amusement and family entertainment venues worldwide.

“Subsoccer Arcade fits well within the FEC environment, combining physical play, competitive gameplay and a compact footprint,” said Justin Burke, chief operating officer at Sega Amusements. “The game complements our existing portfolio and offers operators a football-based attraction suitable for a broad audience.”

Added Subsoccer CEO Jarno Saarinen: “Subsoccer Arcade is designed for social and competitive play in commercial environments. Working with an experienced global distributor allows us to reach operators efficiently while staying focused on developing the sport and the product.”

Learn more at www.subsoccer.com and www.segaarcade.com.