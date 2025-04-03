Stuart Wood is New Betson Export Consultant

Betson Enterprises has appointed Stuart Wood as their new director of export consultant for the Middle East, U.K. and EU, according to the company.

Wood brings more than 28 years of experience in the family entertainment sector, most recently as the vice president of arcades at HB Leisure. He’s also a former international sales manager for Bandai Namco.

“In this new role, Stuart will be responsible for driving international sales of the Raw Thrills product line through established and emerging distribution channels,” said Betson President Bob Geschine.

“He will also play a key role in growing Betson’s global footprint and strengthening relationships will key partners across the region.”