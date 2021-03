Stuart Aarons, a business growth and market developer with longtime ties to the game machine business, passed away on March 7 in Palm Beach, Fla., at the age of 62, according to his friend, industry vet Al Kress.

A former banker, Kress said Aarons mainly worked behind the scenes with multiple manufacturers, and counted Nancy and Nolan Bushnell, Frank Ballouz, Allen Weisberg and Ron Halliburton among his friends.

He’d recently been working on projects involving VR and esports.