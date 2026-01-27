Strong Museum Acquires New Atari Collection

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, home of the World Video Game Hall of Fame, recently acquired a comprehensive collection of Atari materials about the company’s home computer and console divisions from the early 1970s through the 2000s.

“Atari played a foundational role in the creation of the video game industry and early home computing,” said Andrew Borman, the museum’s director of digital preservation. “This collection captures this legacy with exceptional depth and detail, chronicling the company’s early innovations in home entertainment, its pivotal role in the 1980s game market, and its continuing cultural relevance.”

Gathered over several decades by the late Curt Vendel, founder of the Atari Museum, the collection includes hundreds of pieces of computer media on a variety of formats.

