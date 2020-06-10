Strikes & Spares Among Reopening in South Bend

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track” plan to restart the economy allows for bowling alleys to reopen at 50% capacity for the first time since the shutdown in March.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Strikes & Spares – a bowling entertainment center celebrating its 16th year in business this month – plans to offer a soft opening for essential workers and emergency responders this Sunday, June 14, and be open to the general public on June 17.

“It’s not the way we thought we’d celebrate 16 years in business,” said owner Paulo Teixeria. “But we are very, very excited to reopen.” During the lockdown, the 56,600-sq.-ft. facility has been updated with a reconstructed bar and new arcade area, plus a modernized exterior. Sanitation processes have been overhauled, using BPAA-recommended guidelines set by the CDC and local health departments. Visit www.strikesandspares.us for more information.