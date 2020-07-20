Strike & Spare’s New Location Gets the Lasertron Treatment

L&S Family Entertainment is moving its Strike & Spare in Murfreesboro, Tenn., into a new location this summer, and Lasertron will install their LED Interactive Arena and LT-12 Game System there. The Strike & Spare in Clarksville, Tenn., also operates a Lasertron attraction.

The new center comes in at a whopping 52,450 sq. ft., and boasts there’s “more than just bowling.” They have an arcade, bumper cars, roller skating, a virtual reality roller coaster, and another anchor attraction – laser tag.

Lasertron says its LED arenas are “designed to fully immerse players into the game experience.” To share more about their offerings, the company will host an Operators’ Conference from Aug. 11-12. Email Ann Kessler at [email protected] for more information or call 305-257-3930. You can also visit www.laser-tron.com or www.murfreesboro.strikeandspare.com for more information.