Street Fighter Movie Out This Week

Hitting cinemas on Oct. 16 is the new Street Fighter movie, set in 1993 and starring Andrew Koji as Ryu and Noah Centineo as Ken Masters. Their characters are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (played by Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament.

Based on the Capcom video game, the film comes from Paramount Pictures and Legendary Pictures, and was directed by Kitao Sakurai.

Among other cast members are Roman Reigns as Akuma, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.